FAQs

Do you provide grinders and brewing equipment?

No. But we're happy to make recommendations. We recommend starting with the Baratza Virtuoso grinder and brewing using a French Press, Chemex, or Hario V60, but of course you can use the equipment of your choice.

Will you service my office or maintain equipment?

No, we don't physically visit your office. We ship coffee to you via USPS Priority Mail.

Do you ship outside the United States?

Not currently — sorry.

Does the coffee arrive whole bean or ground?

It's up to you. We recommend whole bean for optimal freshness, but we're happy to grind it for you if you prefer.

What are the minimum and maximum amounts I can order?

We ship 5lb bags of coffee. The minimum delivery frequency is once per month. The maximum frequency is once per week. You can choose to receive from one to ten 5lb bags per order.

How fresh is the coffee?

All coffees are roasted-to-order and ship within 24 hours of being roasted.

Who can I contact if I need help?

Drop us a note at support@crema.co and we'll do our best to get back to you within 1 business day.